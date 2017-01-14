News Czech Republic suing European Commission over denaturated alcohol guidelines

14-01-2017 09:19 | Daniela Lazarová

The Czech Republic is suing the European Commission over the new denaturated alcohol guidelines that are to come into effect as of August 2017. The government is thus hoping to prevent the new guidelines coming into force. The EC regulation was approved in order to reduce fraud and administrative burdens caused by too many national denaturing processes, of which there are currently over 150. The EC claims the new unified formula introduced is irreversible. However according to Czech experts the new “Euro” formula is not only easily reversible, creating space for fraud, but is three to four times as expensive as the current denaturing compositions used.

Kazakhstan easies travel restrictions in connection with 2017 World Expo 14-01-2017 09:20 | Daniela Lazarová In the course of 2017 Czech nationals will be able to travel to Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without a visa, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced on its web page. Kazakhstan has eased travel restrictions for Czechs and other EU nationals in order to facilitate participation at the 2017 World Expo which is to take place in Kazakhstan from June 10 until September 10. Forty-seven states will be represented at the expo which is expected to attract over 5 million foreign visitors.

Severe traffic complications due to bad weather 14-01-2017 09:17 | Daniela Lazarová Heavy snow and strong winds are complicating traffic around the country. The situation is reported to be particularly bad in the Krusné Hory Mountains in the north-west of the country where several roads are closed and others are barely passable due to snowdrifts. The Pilsen region also reports serious problems and even drivers on the Prague ring road have been warned to expect complications and delays. Drivers setting out on longer journeys have been advised to make sure they have enough petrol, hot tea and blankets. More heavy snow is expected in the course of the day.

Czech soldier awarded highest EU mission medal 13-01-2017 15:39 | Chris Johnstone A Czech soldier has been awarded a European medal for service to security and defence goals. The medal was given to the sergeant for his actions during an attack on Czech troops stationed in Mali last year. He took a leading role in defending a hotel in Bamako which came under armed gun and grenade attack by insurgents. He is the first Czech soldier to be given such an award, the highest for a soldier on an EU mission. Czech soldiers have been tasked with protecting the EU’s training mission in Bamako.

Czech president invites pope to mark 75th anniversary of Lidíce 13-01-2017 15:37 updated | Chris Johnstone President Miloš Zeman has invited Pope Francis to visit the Czech Republic in June this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the Lidíce massacres. Around 20 Czechs from the village north of Prague were executed in a reprisal for the assassination of the Nazi acting governor of Bohemia and Moravia, Reinhard Heydrich, in 1942 by Czechoslovak parachutists from Britain. The village was razed to the ground and children and mothers sent to concentration camps. Altogether 340 people from Lidíce perished by the end of the war. Zeman explained in a letter to the pope that the event was highly symbolic for the Czech Republic.

Nadiya Savchenko calls on Czechs to keep contact with Ukraine, lobby for prisoners 13-01-2017 13:31 | Chris Johnstone Ukrainian member of parliament and former air pilot prisoner of the Russians, Nadiya Savchenko, met with Czech opposition lawmakers on the last of her three-day visit to the Czech Republic on Friday. She encouraged Czech leaders to keep in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and called for them to lobby Moscow over the fate of ongoing Ukrainian prisoners from the conflict in East Ukraine. TOP 09 party leader Miroslav Kalousek said Savchenko was a symbol of liberty and resistance against the aggressor.

Weather 13-01-2017 13:07 | Chris Johnstone The weather on Saturday will mostly be overcast with a high likelihood of snow showers, especially on high ground. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between minus two and plus two degrees Celsius.

Increased tax relief for parents with children backed in lower house 13-01-2017 13:06 | Chris Johnstone Lower house lawmakers have passed a raft of proposed government tax changes which mainly focus on offering more tax relief for parents for second, third, and fourth children. The move, for example, boosts tax relief for a second child by 2400 crowns to reach 19404 crowns. The measure, if backed by the Senate and president, should come into effect by April 1. But a series of amendments to the rules over electronic cash registers and sales declarations proposed by both government and opposition parties failed to win sufficient support.

Barbora Strycová fails to land Sydney doubles title 13-01-2017 12:14 updated | Chris Johnstone In tennis, Czech player Barbora Strycová failed to clinch the doubles trophy at the Sydney Open. Paired with Indian partner Sani Mirza, the Czech-Indian partnership went down 4:6 4:6 against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Hungary’s Timea Babos in the final. Strycová and Mirza had been looking for their third title together.