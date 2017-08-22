Czech Republic seeks Brexit boost to Japanese investment

The Czech Republic has the chance to increasingly position itself as Japan’s gateway to the European Union after the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU, the Ministry of Trade and Industry suggested following a visit by Japan’s Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko. Seko met with his Czech counterpart Jiří Havlíček. The car industry, IT, defence, glassmaking, and food products were identified as areas for possible increased cooperation between the countries. Around 250 Japanese companies have already established themselves in the Czech Republic. Britain was previously one of the major gateways for Japanese investment in Europe.