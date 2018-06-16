Czech Republic scores another victory in Diag Human arbitration battle

The Czech Republic has achieved another victory in its international arbitration battle with the blood product company Diag Human, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release on Friday.
The Dutch Supreme Court has dismissed a complaint from the company over alleged damages amounting to around 13 billion crowns (approximately 500 million euros).
Diag Human has been conducting a drawn out series of legal actions against the Czech Republic over a blood plasma deal it sealed with the state in the early 1990s. It was already awarded 327 million crowns in 1997.
