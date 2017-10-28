Czech Republic refuses to recognise Catalonia independence

The Czech foreign ministry has said that it still considers Catalonia to be part of Spain. The statement from the ministry followed the declaration of independence from the Catalonia parliament on Friday which comes in the wake of a referendum on independence held at the start of October. The referendum was not recognised by the central government in Madrid and was in some places brutally opposed by police. The Czech statement said the Catalan move conflicted with the Spanish constitution. Prague’s line is the same taken by other EU states such as France,. Germany, and Britain.
