Czech Republic receives more workers than it posts abroad

The Czech Republic is the only new EU member state to receive more foreign workers than it posts abroad, suggests an analysis on labour mobility published on the government’s website on Tuesday. The report indicates that in 2014, Czech companies sent 10,400 workers to other states, while the Czech Republic received 17,200 foreign workers.

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, along with his Slovak and Austrian counterparts, is set to discuss the EU directive on posting of workers with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Salzburg next week.