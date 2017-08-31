Czech Republic ratifies Strategic Partnership Agreement between the EU and Canada

The Czech Republic has ratified the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) between the EU and Canada, which includes cooperation of the fight against terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

The SPA is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of foreign policy, sustainable development, research and innovations, education and culture," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It will also involve cooperation in the area of security, fight against terrorism, organised crime and cyber-crime.

In the Czech Republic it won approval from all parties with the exception of the Communist Party.