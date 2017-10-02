Czech Republic placed 31st in global competitiveness ranking

The Czech Republic has been placed 31st in the world ranking for global competitiveness for 2017-2018 by the World Economic Forum.

The ranking is the same since 2015, when the country last moved up the ranking. Switzerland is in top spot out of the 137 countries surveyed.

Out of former Soviet-bloc countries, Estonia is ahead of the Czech Republic but neighbopurs Poland and Slovakia trail in 39th and 59th position.

The ranking is based on country assessments taking account more than 100 different factors.

Czech weak points were tax legislation, government bureaucracy, and transport infrastructure failings.