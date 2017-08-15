The Czech Republic is one of 17 countries joining a new feature on Facebook called Marketplace, available this month. The service is meant to rival online auction sites by allowing the broader public to take part - not just friends or friends of friends on the social network. Buyers will be able to select the radius they want to shop in and the app will present items to users that Facebook algorithms guess they may be interested in.
