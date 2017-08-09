The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit against the EU directive restricting firearms possession with the European Court of Justice on Wednesday with a demand that the directive become invalid, the Interior Ministry told the Czech News Agency. Prague also filed a complaint against the effect of the directive that the EU member states must transpose into their legal orders by mid-September 2018. Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, whose office worked on the complaint alongside the foreign ministry, said he considered this was the only possible protection against directive’s impact. The European Parliament passed the directive tightening control of firearms in mid-March. Its aim is to prevent terrorists from gaining arms easily.