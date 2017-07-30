Czech Republic best prepared country in Central Europe to withstand shock developments

Chris Johnstone
30-07-2017
The Czech Republic is the best placed country in Central Europe to reacted to unexpected global, political, or economic developments according to a ranking drawn up by the consultancy company KPMG. The ranking place the Czech Republic 25th in the world in terms of preparedness. The best placed countries were Switzerland, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates. The Czech Republic improved three places compared with its standing when the survey was last carried out.

 
 
 
 
 
