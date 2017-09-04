Czech Republic and Slovakia agree to initiate summit on double-standard in quality of food and other products

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have agreed to initiate a summit in Bratislava in October to discuss double standards by international food producers selling foodstuffs of varying quality under the same brand name across different EU countries. They took the decision at a joint government meeting in Lednice on Monday.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that both countries had agreed to take a tough stance on the issue, calling it a serious political problem. Inferior quality of some products in the Czech Republic and other former eastern bloc countries is true not only of some international food brands but also in building materials and some pharmaceutical products.