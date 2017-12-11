Czech Republic and Saxony seek joint UNESCO nomination

The Czech Republic and Saxony have submitted their nomination of the mining region of Krušnohoří/Erzgebirge for UNESCO World Heritage Site listing. The joint nomination was signed on Monday by Czech culture minister Daniel Herman and Saxony State interior minister Markus Ulbig. The mountain region was influenced by 800 years of ore mining and processing and contains a number of unique historical mine shafts and other mining monuments.

The historical mining towns on both sides of the borders, including Jáchymov and Krupka in the Ore Mountains, have been seeking the prestigious label since 2014. The revised nomination will be submitted to the UNESCO committee at the beginning of 2018.