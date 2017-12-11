Czech Republic and Saxony seek joint UNESCO nomination

Jan Velinger
11-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic and Saxony have submitted their nomination of the mining region of Krušnohoří/Erzgebirge for UNESCO World Heritage Site listing. The joint nomination was signed on Monday by Czech culture minister Daniel Herman and Saxony State interior minister Markus Ulbig. The mountain region was influenced by 800 years of ore mining and processing and contains a number of unique historical mine shafts and other mining monuments.

The historical mining towns on both sides of the borders, including Jáchymov and Krupka in the Ore Mountains, have been seeking the prestigious label since 2014. The revised nomination will be submitted to the UNESCO committee at the beginning of 2018.

Related articles
Ore Mountains, photo: Czech Radio - Radio Prague

Czechs and Germans submit joint UNESCO bid for Ore mountains

The Czech Republic and Saxony have submitted their nomination of the mining region of Krušnohoří, a uniquely preserved landscape formed…
Žatec, photo: SchiDD, CC BY-SA 4.0

Czechs look forward to UNESCO listing prospects

In 1992, Czechs marked their first UNESCO success, when Prague, Telč and Kutná Hora were added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage…
Main living area, photo: David Židlický

Villa Tugendhat – a masterpiece of modernism

"Less is more" is an aphorism often associated with the German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. He might be better known…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 