Czech railway operator to get 50 new high-speed coaches

The Czech state-owned passenger train operator České dráhy has signed a contract with Siemens-Škoda Transportation to supply 50 passenger cars to operate on long-distance lines. The contract is valued at nearly three billion crowns. The first 200 km/h coaches should be delivered by 2021, the operator announced on Tuesday, adding that the purchase of new passenger cars should improve the company’s competitiveness in interstate transport services.
