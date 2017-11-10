Czech Radio: Topolánek failed to register campaign account by deadline

Jan Velinger
10-11-2017
Former prime minister Mirek Topolánek failed to register a campaign account by Tuesday in line with filing his bid to run in the upcoming presidential election, Czech Radio reported Friday, adding the account created was non-transparent.

Mr Topolánek unexpectedly announced his decision to run for president last Sunday and secured signatures from 10 senators a day or so before the deadline.

His team countered that the law did not properly account for last-minute decisions. The Interior Ministry is looking into the matter; there are several possibilities, from symbolic sanctions to a fine of up to half a million crowns.

 
 
