Czech Radio head rejects suggestion that the public broadcaster should be nationalized

Czech Radio’s director Rene Zavoral has sharply rejected the suggestion that the country’s public broadcasters –Czech Radio and Czech Television – should be nationalized.

The suggestion was made by the head of the Party of Freedom and Direct Democracy Tomio Okamura in an interview for Czech Radio, when he claimed that the financing of the two institutions was intransparent and they should be under national supervision.

Mr. Zavoral said Czech Radio regularly presented reports on spending to the lower house of Parliament and argued that nationalizing the public broadcaster would be against the principles of freedom of expression and democracy.