Czech public finance surplus at 1.59 PCT of GDP in 2017

Czech public finances ended 2017 with a surplus of 80.6 billion crowns. That represents 1.59 percent of Czech Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The latest figures is almost double the surplus of 2016 when it represented 0.73 percent of GDP. Finances were in deficit in 2015. The Czech National Bank estimates that this year public finances will improve further with the surplus rising to 1.6 percent of GDP.

Last year public sector revenues rose by 6.5 percent, outstripped a 4.2 percent increase in spending.