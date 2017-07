Czech labour costs in the private sector increased by 3.3 percent last year to average 10.4 euros an hour, way below the European average according to the German foundation, the Hans-Böckler Stiftung. Average European labour costs rose by a slower 1.6 percent to 26 euros an hour. The Czech Republic stands at 21st place on the labour cost rankings, one place behind Slovakia which has hourly labour costs of 10.7 euros an hour.