Czech presidential aides investigate fate of CEFC head in Shanghai

Criticism has been sparked by confirmation from the Czech president’s office that some of his closest aides have travelled to China to find out the circumstances surrounding the head of the Chinese company CEFC.

The president’s office confirmed Friday that chancellor Vratislav Mynář and economic advisor Martin Nejedlý have flown to Shanghai to find out what has happened to the head of the company Je Jianming who is believed to be under scrutiny for possible corruption.

CEFC was the Chinese company that spearheaded a wave of Chinese investment in the Czech Republic but many of the deals now appear threatened or are on hold. Je Jianming also has the status of advisor to Czech president Miloš Zeman.

Some Czech politicians have said it is totally inappropriate that Czechs should be trying to delve into internal Chinese affairs and have called for a parliamentary committee to raise the issue, according to public broadcaster Czech Television.