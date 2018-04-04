Czech president visits Slovakia for first foreign trip following re-election

Czech president Miloš Zeman departs for Slovakia on Wednesday for his first official foreign visit after his re-election.
Zeman will travel to Poprad, the home town of Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska. The main events take place Thursday with meetings with Kiska and recently installed Slovak prime minister Peter Pellegrini.
Zeman and his wife Ivana return to the Czech Republic on Friday.
The Czech Easter tradition of whipping girls
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia
Paul Ryan to Czech lawmakers: “Russia does not share our interests or our values”