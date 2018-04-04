Czech president visits Slovakia for first foreign trip following re-election

Chris Johnstone
04-04-2018
Czech president Miloš Zeman departs for Slovakia on Wednesday for his first official foreign visit after his re-election.

Zeman will travel to Poprad, the home town of Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska. The main events take place Thursday with meetings with Kiska and recently installed Slovak prime minister Peter Pellegrini.

Zeman and his wife Ivana return to the Czech Republic on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
