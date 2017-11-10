Czech president to seek 5 million crowns over cancer claim

Czech president Miloš Zeman has said he is seeking damages of 5 million crowns and an apology from the Brno politician who suggested that the head of state is suffering from cancer.

Zeman said that the damages his office will seek from Svatopluk Bartík could flow into his electoral fund or could be contributed to charity.

He added that the 5 million crown figure was inspired by the damages sought in the past by former president Václav Havel.

Bartík wrote on his Facebook page at the stat of the week that Zeman, who is seeking re-election as president at the start of 2018, was suffering cancer and had only months to live. Zeman’s doctors have also denied the claim he is suffering from cancer.