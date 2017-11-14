Czech president to meet with Mikhail Gorbachev during Russia visit

Czech president Miloš Zeman is set to meet with former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev during his visit to Russia in the second half of November, his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said at a press conference on Tuesday. He will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medveded.

The Czech head of state is scheduled to start his visit to Russia by meeting his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Mr Zeman and his delegation will be accompanied by a record strong group of businessmen.