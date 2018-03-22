Czech president says assurances given CEFC investments will continue

Czech president Miloš Zeman has said he still does not know what the former head of the massive Chinese company CEFC, Ye Jianming, has been accused of after the return of a fact finding mission to Shanghai.

Zeman said in an interview with the daily paper Dnes that the main mission of the delegation was to find out if CEFC would continue to be the ‘flagship’ for Chinese investment in the Czech Republic and they had been assured it would. The CEFC boss was also an economic advisor to Zeman.

A delegation made up of the president’s chancellor, economic advisor, and the head of CEFC’s Czech activities, returned from China at the weekend. CEFC has spearheaded Chinese investment in the Czech Republic but some projects have recently appeared to be in trouble.