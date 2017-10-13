Czech president, in TV interview, expresses doubts about Trump’s approach to North Korea

Czech President Miloš Zeman has expressed doubts that threats by US President Donald Trump against North Korea aren’t ridiculous as opposed to productive; he made the comments in an interview for broadcaster TV Barrandov in which he was asked about the situation in North Korea.

The president added that sanctions against the Kim regime were not working and reiterated an earlier comment that the stand-off against North Korea could be resolved by a commando who would take the leader out. There were reports recently that South Korea was planning to put together a strike team capable of taking out North Korea’s leadership.