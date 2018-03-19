Czech president congratulates Xi Jinping

Czech President Miloš Zeman has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as China’s president; Prague Castle made the text public on Monday. China's parliament on Saturday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the country's president and on Sunday voted to amend the constitution to remove presidential term limits, meaning the leader can stay on indefinitely, sites such as CNBC reported.

In his congratulations, Mr Zeman expressed the hope that Czech-Chinese relations would deepen in coming years.

The Czech president is one of the main proponents of strengthening economic ties with China.