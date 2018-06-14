Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing

Czech President Miloš Zeman burned giant red underpants in front of journalists at Prague Castle on Thursday. The meeting had been called by the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček on Wednesday as a special press briefing without any further details.

The burning of the underpants referred to the case of the Ztohoven art group, which hoisted a large pair of red trunks over Prague Castle in place of the presidential standard in late 2015 in protest at the policies of Mr. Zeman.

The Czech head of state said during the press briefing that it was time to end the era of dirty laundry in politics.