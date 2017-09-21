Czech president accepts Putin’s invitation to Sochi

Czech President Miloš Zeman has accepted invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Sochi. The Czech head of state announced the news in New York on Wednesday, where he attended the UN General Assembly. He also said he considered the invitation an honour, adding that he would like to visit other Russian regions as well during his trip in November.
