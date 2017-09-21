Czech potato crop down on bumper 2016 year

The Czech potato harvest this year looks like being up to 15 percent down on the excellent crop of 2016, according to the Czech Potato Association.

The crop this year looks as though it will total between 600,000 to 650,000 tonnes. That is down on the almost 700,000 tonnes collected in 2016. This year’s quality promises to be excellent, according to the association.

The crop looks especially good in the Czech potato heartland, the central Vysočina region, but other areas appear to have suffered from this year’s drought.