Czech Post to raise cost of sending letters

Czech Post is putting its prices up. From next month the cost of sending an ordinary letter will jump from CZK 16 to CZK 19, while registered letters will go up by CZK 6 to CZK 44. Packages weighing over two kilogrammes will not increase in price.

Czech Post, which has over 3,000 branches, says it has to increase the prices in order to ensure high-quality and accessible postal services.

The company has seen its delivery numbers fall. It refuses to release absolute numbers but says it recorded an 11-percent decline in the number of pieces of mail it delivered in 2016.