Czech population rose by about 7, 000 in last five years

The population of the Czech Republic rose by about 73.400 people over the past five years to total around 10.579 million, according to the latest data released by the Czech Statistical Office on Tuesday. The rise was driven mainly by foreign migrants.

Despite more children being born in recent years, the Czech population is ageing. Children up to the age of 15 account for 15.6 percent of the population, while people over the age of 65 account for nearly 19 percent. The average age is currently 42 years.