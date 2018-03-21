Czech population passes 10.6 million mark

The population of the Czech Republic grew in 2017 by around 31,000 and topped the 10.6 million mark for the first time since the end of the Second World War.
The population rose as births exceeded deaths and as a result of 28000 immigrants coming to the country, the highest figure since 2010. Births totalled 114,405 and deaths 111,443.
Growing concern over plight of leading Chinese investor in the Czech Republic
President Zeman’s Chinese advisor arrested
Controversial Russian gas pipeline makes Czech progress
Jan Masaryk’s mysterious death – a “last nail” in the coffin of democracy in 1948
Czech average monthly wages pass 30,000 crown mark for first time