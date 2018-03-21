Czech population passes 10.6 million mark

Chris Johnstone
21-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The population of the Czech Republic grew in 2017 by around 31,000 and topped the 10.6 million mark for the first time since the end of the Second World War.

The population rose as births exceeded deaths and as a result of 28000 immigrants coming to the country, the highest figure since 2010. Births totalled 114,405 and deaths 111,443.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 