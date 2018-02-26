Czech politicians condemn murders of investigative journalist and his girlfriend in neighbouring Slovakia

Jan Velinger
26-02-2018
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš as well as other politicians have expressed shock over the murder in neighbouring Slovakia of 27-year-old investigative journalist Ján Kociak and his girlfriend. The two were found dead at their home after relatives grew worried; he had reportedly been shot in the chest and his girlfriend in the head.

It is thought that Mr Kociak's murder was connected to his investigative work.

Czech Prime Minister Babiš, a Bratislava native, tweeted that he hadn't thought such a thing was possible in present-day Slovakia. He condemned the murder in the strongest possible terms.

The newly-elected head of the Social Democratic Party Jan Hamáček wrote that the murder was an attack on free society and that journalists were rightly considered watchdogs of democracy, while the head of the Civic Democrats, Petr Fiala, expressed the hope that the killers would soon be caught.

President Miloš Zeman did not comment, the Czech News Agency noted; his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček tweeted "disgust" that some politicians were - in his view - using the murder for their own political ends.

