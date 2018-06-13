Czech police seized record amount of marihuana last year

Czech police seized more marihuana last year than ever before. According to the annual report of the Anti-Drug Centre released on Wednesday, authorities confiscated 1.1 tonnes of the plant and uncovered 305 plantations, both of which are historical records.

The police also seized more than 93 kilos of pervitin and closed 264 make-shift labs where the methamphetamine was being cooked. After marihuana, pervitin is the most widespread drug in the Czech Republic. It is regularly smuggled into neighbouring Germany and Austria, but also as far as Scandinavia.