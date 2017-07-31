Czech police officers leave for Macedonia and Serbia

Jan Velinger
31-07-2017
Fifty-five Czech police officers departed for foreign missions in Macedonia and Serbia on Monday where they will serve until September 11, when they will rotate out. The news was confirmed by the police president Petr Petřík. The Czech officers will help guard Macedonia’s border with Greece and Serbia’s with Bulgaria. The move is part of a continuing operation in response to the migration crisis. Forty officers will serve in Macedonia, and the rest in Serbia.

 
 
 
 
 
