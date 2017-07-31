Fifty-five Czech police officers departed for foreign missions in Macedonia and Serbia on Monday where they will serve until September 11, when they will rotate out. The news was confirmed by the police president Petr Petřík. The Czech officers will help guard Macedonia’s border with Greece and Serbia’s with Bulgaria. The move is part of a continuing operation in response to the migration crisis. Forty officers will serve in Macedonia, and the rest in Serbia.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt