Police in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava shot and captured a man who barricaded himself in a flat on Wednesday. The man was reported to be armed and had threatened to ignite an explosive device.

Police captured the man soon after midday after shooting him in the leg.

A large area surrounding the site of the incident had been closed off by police with helicopters hovering overhead as part of the response.

Some media reports said the detained man was a former policeman.