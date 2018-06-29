Czech PM welcomes EU agreement on migration

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has welcomed the agreement on migration reached after hours of gruelling negotiations in Brussels.

In a joint statement EU leaders agreed to set up asylum processing centres in and outside of Europe and restrict migrant moves within the bloc. The asylum processing centres in Europe would be set up on a "voluntary basis" by willing member states.

There was also consensus on the need to tighten the EU’s external border and boost the fight against people smugglers.

The Czech prime minister, who has vehemently opposed mandatory migrant quotas, said the agreement was a huge success for the Visegrad Group’s common policy.