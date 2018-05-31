Czech PM to discuss government formation with president

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš will meet with head of state, president Miloš Zeman, on Thursday at his country retreat to discuss progress in forming a government. The search for a stable government has been ongoing since elections last October gave ANO a clear win but short of a majority in the 200-seat lower house.

ANO leader Babiš is expected to fil in details about the composition of a new government and when it might be named. President Zeman has already said that he will give Babiš a second chance at forming a government whatever the outcome of an internal party referendum within the Social Democrat party over whether they will enter a coalition with ANO.