Czech PM to discuss government formation with president

Chris Johnstone
31-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš will meet with head of state, president Miloš Zeman, on Thursday at his country retreat to discuss progress in forming a government. The search for a stable government has been ongoing since elections last October gave ANO a clear win but short of a majority in the 200-seat lower house.

ANO leader Babiš is expected to fil in details about the composition of a new government and when it might be named. President Zeman has already said that he will give Babiš a second chance at forming a government whatever the outcome of an internal party referendum within the Social Democrat party over whether they will enter a coalition with ANO.

Related articles
Aquarius, photo: ČTK/AP/Darko Bandic

Age of Aquarius: EU needs “more than a few boats” to fight human trafficking, Czech PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that in order to stem the flow of economic migrants into the EU, the border protection agency…
Miloš Zeman, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech Radio

Controversial Czech-Russian Forum in Prague examines academic, archival access issues

The Czech-Russian Discussion Forum, a new annual platform created by the two countries’ respective presidents, met for the first time…
Stork's Nest, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

PM Babiš claims 'political bias' in Brussels behind fraud charges against him

The timing could hardly have been less inopportune. On the very day newly-reappointed Prime Minister Andrej Babiš took the oath of…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 