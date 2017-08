Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, along with his Slovak and Austrian counterparts, Robert Fico and Christian Kern, are set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Salzburg on Wednesday. On the agenda of their talks will be the future of the EU, social dumping and the EU directive on posting of workers.

Prime minister Sobotka said earlier that he would like to call on French and Austrian firms to substantially raise the salaries of their employees in the Czech Republic.