Czech PM says will speed up government talks, clarify situation by end of March

Czech prime minister in resignation mode, Andrej Babiš, has said he will attempt to speed up negotiations over the formation of a new government.

He said on Friday that he would seek to inform president Miloš Zeman about progress by the end of March. Talks with the Social Democrat party are scheduled next week.

President Zeman said a day earlier that he was becoming concerned about the lack of progress on creating a new government since elections at the end of October.

These gave a clear victory to Babiš’ ANO party well but short of majority in the lower house. The ANO leader failed a first attempt to win a confidence vote but has been promised a second attempt by the president.