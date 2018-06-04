Czech PM says transport minister could be part of new government

Prime minister Andrej Babiš has said current transport minister Dan Ťok could continue in the post in a new government he is seeking to put together.

Babiš added on Monday that the minister had his support over the question of introducing new motorway and main road tolls after 2019.

Ťok said mid-May that he was considering not being part of a new government and cited lack of support for the new tolls from his party ANO.

A new toll company formed by Czech Toll and Sky Toll was chosen to operate the new toll system, replacing the current incumbent Kapsch. But the choice has been challenged by the Czech competition office.