Czech PM says communists have no problems with Mali, Iraq, and Afghan missions

Chris Johnstone
30-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš has said the communist party has no problem with strengthened Czech army missions in Mali, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The ANO leader is seeking support from the communist party for a possible ANO-Social Democrat coalition government.

Communist party leaders warned they could withdraw their support for such a government if Czech army missions abroad were boosted. The list of problem missions also included participation in a rapid reaction force in the Baltic States. The lower house of parliament is due to discuss the army missions on Friday.

Related articles
Aquarius, photo: ČTK/AP/Darko Bandic

Age of Aquarius: EU needs “more than a few boats” to fight human trafficking, Czech PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that in order to stem the flow of economic migrants into the EU, the border protection agency…
Stork's Nest, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

PM Babiš claims 'political bias' in Brussels behind fraud charges against him

The timing could hardly have been less inopportune. On the very day newly-reappointed Prime Minister Andrej Babiš took the oath of…
Andrej Babiš, Miloš Zeman, photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít

ANO leader Andrej Babiš gets second chance to form government

President Zeman appointed Andrej Babiš prime minister on Wednesday, giving him a second chance to form a government after his first…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 