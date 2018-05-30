Czech PM says communists have no problems with Mali, Iraq, and Afghan missions

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš has said the communist party has no problem with strengthened Czech army missions in Mali, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The ANO leader is seeking support from the communist party for a possible ANO-Social Democrat coalition government.

Communist party leaders warned they could withdraw their support for such a government if Czech army missions abroad were boosted. The list of problem missions also included participation in a rapid reaction force in the Baltic States. The lower house of parliament is due to discuss the army missions on Friday.