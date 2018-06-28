Czech PM rejects Italy’s call for greater EU solidarity in sharing-out migrants

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said the Czech Republic would reject Italy’s demand for greater EU solidarity in accepting refugees at the upcoming EU summit in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the two-day meeting, Mr. Babiš reiterated the Czech government’s stand that the migrant crisis should be resolved in the countries of origin and stressed that the responsibility for protecting the EU’s southern border now lies predominantly with Italy, Spain, Greece and Malta.

He said EU politicians were making a grave mistake by automatically accepting responsibility for a growing number of refugees and warned that this policy would fuel radical parties and movements on the continent.