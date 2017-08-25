Czech PM for Die Presse: President Zeman will not get reelected

Daniela Lazarová
25-08-2017
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said he hopes for a change-of-guard at Prague Castle following next year’s presidential elections.

In an interview for the Austrian daily Die Presse Mr. Sobotka said he believed President Zeman would not get re-elected for a second term in office because voters were now familiar with his style of leadership and had seen him in action.

A new president would vastly improve the political culture at Prague Castle, Mr. Sobotka told the daily. The Czech prime minister and president have a strained relationship and the president has on numerous occasions insulted and tried to publicly degrade the head of government.

 
