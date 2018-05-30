Czech PM confirms end June target to name new government

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš confirmed Wednesday he intends to submit the composition of his new government to head of state, Miloš Zeman, by the end of June. That target had previously been set with the aim of getting a full government in place eight months after elections to parliament last October.

President Zeman has said he will give the ANO leader a second chance at winning backing for a government regardless of the outcome of an internal party referendum with the Social Democrat party about whether they will join ANO in a coalition. The outcome of that referendum is expected by June 15.