Czech PM Babiš positive on Trump-Kim summit

Ian Willoughby
12-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says he regards a meeting on Tuesday between the leaders of the United States and North Korea positively. Mr. Babiš told reporters that he hoped the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore would produce results and remove the risk of war in the region.

Prime Minister Babiš said it would be a great success if North Korea gave up its nuclear weapons. He said it was a pity that similar conflicts had not been resolved in the past and that Western states had attempted to bring about regime change by force rather than negotiation.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 