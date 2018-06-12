Czech PM Babiš positive on Trump-Kim summit

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says he regards a meeting on Tuesday between the leaders of the United States and North Korea positively. Mr. Babiš told reporters that he hoped the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore would produce results and remove the risk of war in the region.

Prime Minister Babiš said it would be a great success if North Korea gave up its nuclear weapons. He said it was a pity that similar conflicts had not been resolved in the past and that Western states had attempted to bring about regime change by force rather than negotiation.