Czech PM accuses Russia of lying about Novichok attack

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected Russia’s claim that the Czech Republic could have been the source of the nerve agent believed to have poisoned a former double agent in Britain and his daughter.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Czech prime minister said the allegation that the Novichok nerve gas used in the attack had come from the Czech Republic was a blatant lie.

He said the Czech Republic stood by its British ally in this matter and would emphasize this stand at the upcoming EU summit which is expected to address the incident. The Czech prime minister stressed the need for a united EU stance in condemning the attack.

The Russian foreign ministry has denied responsibility for the attack saying that the Czech Republic along with Slovakia, Sweden, and Britain could have been the source of the so-called Novichok agent.