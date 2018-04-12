Czech Pirates outline move to prevent politicians accumulating positions and posts

The Pirate Party has outlined a proposed law aimed at outlawing the practice of politicians to culminate posts and the pay and allowances that go with them.

The proposal set out by the Pirates would, for example, prevent members of parliament from also holding office with regional authorities or local councils. It would also prevent politicians at various levels from having seats on the boards of municipal or state companies.

The pay and allowances that some Czech politicians accumulate in this way often tops more than 200,000 crowns a month.

The Pirates say they have indications of support for the move from the ANO party and Social Democrats.