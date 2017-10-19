Czech Philharmonic begins 122nd season at Rudolfinum

The opening concert of the 122nd season of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra is set to take place at the ensemble’s traditional home, Prague’s Rudolfinum, on Thursday evening. The concert will see the orchestra perform works by Shostakovich and Mahler under the baton of conductor Jakub Hrůša and will be repeated on Friday.
The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra performed for the first time in 1896, conducted by Antonín Dvořák.
Earlier this week Semyon Bychkov signed on to become principal conductor of the orchestra from the start of the 2018–2019 season.
