Czech Pavel Kadeřábek sought by Leicester: reports

In football, Czech international defender Pavel Kadeřábek is reported to be hot property ahead of the looming transfer window.

English Premier League club Leicester is reported in the media to have joined the race to acquire Kadeřábek, currently playing in the BundesLiga for Hoffenheim.

Italian club Juventus had already been reported as bidding for the 25-year-old player. Kadeřábek signed a new contract with the German club in the summer taking him to 2021 with an escape clause reportedly seeing much higher payment than that being offered by the suitor clubs.