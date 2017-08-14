One third of Czech parents are ready to financially support their children until they start making money on their own, a survey carried out by CSOB bank and published in the daily Hospodářské noviny on Monday suggests. According to the survey, every seventh child in the Czech Republic gets an apartment or a house from their parents when they fly the nest. The level of support differs regionally and according to the family’s financial situation with children in Prague getting more support than elsewhere in the country.