Czech consumers made purchases amounting to CZK 46.5 billion from online retailers in the first half of 2017, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent, according to the Heureka.cz website. The Association for Electronic Commerce expects a further acceleration in online spending in the second half of the year and total revenues of around CZK 115 billion for the whole of 2017. E-commerce now amounts to almost 11 percent of the entire Czech retail market.
