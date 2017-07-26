Czech online spending up 13 percent in first half of 2017

26-07-2017
Czech consumers made purchases amounting to CZK 46.5 billion from online retailers in the first half of 2017, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent, according to the Heureka.cz website. The Association for Electronic Commerce expects a further acceleration in online spending in the second half of the year and total revenues of around CZK 115 billion for the whole of 2017. E-commerce now amounts to almost 11 percent of the entire Czech retail market.

 
 
 
 
 
